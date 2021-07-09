The Piñata Birthday Bundle- Britain Loves Baking Launches Affordable Party In A Box

LONDON, LONDON & DUBLIN, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Britain Loves Baking introduced a new, cost-effective solution to hosting the perfect children’s birthday party. With one box catering for up to 12 children, their Piñata Birthday Party in a Box is an easy and fun way to provide children's party guests with cake, snacks and entertainment, without spending a fortune.

Available online now in the UK and Ireland at britainlovesbaking.com, thebakersbundle.com and irelandlovesbaking.com, this is literally a birthday party in a box. Packed with ready-to-make cakes, entertainment, goodies and sweets, it is a one-stop-shop to make planning a children’s birthday party a piece of cake.

All parents want to give their children a birthday to remember, but that shouldn’t have to cost the earth. When you're planning a party and searching for kids party ideas, there is lots to think about, but the Piñata Birthday Party in a Box can save you time and a lot of money.

Founder and CEO, Greg Wixted, said, “The idea came after requests from customers asking if we were going to put together a party box. I was looking online and was shocked to see that parents pay up to £300 for a children’s party. I wondered if it really had to be that expensive, especially in these challenging times. We knew we could offer parents something better.

"Costs can quickly add up when buying items here and there, so we made a list and bundled everything together in one handy box. With our party box, parents know they can get everything they need in one place, and for a great price”.

Personalised cakes are one of the most expensive items on a parent's birthday shopping list, but the in a Box contains everything you need to make and decorate a delicious birthday cake, complete with candles. All the ingredients are conveniently weighed out, ready for mixing and baking. Decorating tools such as piping bags, nozzles and a cake decorating comb are included, along with a fun ‘Happy Birthday’ plaque.

The box also contains ingredients, mixes and frosting for 12 summer cupcakes and 16 mini brownie cakes. When it comes to entertainment, the box comes with a large traditional Mexican piñata, along with a kilo of retro sweets and a bag full of toys and surprises to fill it with. Kids will love trying to smash open the colourful piñata and collect the treats as they fall. A sprinkle of confetti makes it all the more fun!

Britain Loves Baking really has thought of everything. The box includes napkins, plates, cups, and straws for up to twelve guests, as well as a digital oven timer, two cake pans, a cake board, a silicone muffin tray, a palette knife and a cooling rack. Parents can get baking as soon as the box arrives and make some delicious homemade treats, stress-free. Just add eggs!

The Piñata Birthday Party in a Box is available now and parents can purchase it online from today on their two UK sites britainlovesbaking.com or thebakersbundle.com for £69 includes a handy party planning guide and delivery. Irish bakers can order on Irelandlovesbaking.com delivery is included but it can take up to 7 days to arrive in Ireland and costs €100.00 (custom duty may be payable under new EU rules). Customers can choose to pay for their box in 3 instalments over 3 months through their partnership with Klarna Bank.