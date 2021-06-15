Britain Loves Baking unveils its new summer baking box collection.

Ice Cream Cakes Baking Innovation Make Your Own Mess Baking Innovation Simmer 2021 Range

Today Britain Loves Baking unveiled its 2021 summer collection with a raft of new baking innovations

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Britain Loves Baking unveiled its 2021 summer collection with a raft of new baking innovations including a range of boozy Classic Cocktail Cake Making Kits, quick & easy Single Bake Boxes featuring a ready in 20-minute Orange Chocolate Chip Cookie Kit. For the inner chocolatier there is a Chocolate Making Kit and as a homage to the famous summer dessert Eton Mess, there is the Make Your Own Mess Box. Lastly bakers get to turn their hand to gelato making with the new Italian Gelato Ice Cream Cakes and Ice Cream Sandwich Boxes – just in time for their summer staycations.

The collection will feature two special limited editions to celebrate Pride this summer – A Made with Pride Cupcake Baking Box and Made with Pride Chocolate Bar Box. These are inspired by the 7 colours of the rainbow flag and include a whole raft of sparkles, edible glitter, and decorations to create a camptastic baking experience. £2 from each box will go to the Unity Trust.

Now, for the first time, all the products will be available wholesale with 60 days credit to help boost local and independent shops. Wanting to do “their bit” to help fellow small business owners and customers buy and shop local, the company will sell Wholesale to local independents and specialists food stores, garden centre shops, farm shops and Deli is with 60 days credit, higher and a minimum of 1 case order, which can be mixed from the same range.

As with all Britain Loves Baking’s kits and boxes everything comes weighed out and measured so there is no stress or waste. The kits give the baker everything they need - including piping bags, silicone moulds, cake boards and greaseproof paper. The only ingredient the baker needs to provide are a few eggs. No hidden costs or further extras needed in these challenging times.

This innovative and exciting collection will be produced by their start-up acquisition The Baker’s Bundle. With on-trend flavours and step-by-step videos consumers can now create stunning bakes and treats with ease.

Co-Founder and CEO, Greg Wixted says:

“We really wanted to do something fun, different and innovative that would give our customers different types of baking experiences. But we also wanted to keep it simple, so we spent a lot of time working through the processes and simplifying recipes. We looked at the ingredients, so that our customers don’t have to spend any more money beyond our boxes; and we don’t use butter and try to use nut-based milks and no gelatine, to make our recipes accessible to vegetarians and vegans. In everything we do we ask ourselves, is it innovative? and what is the benefit to the consumer?

Together, with our suppliers and the manufacturing team we wanted to inject some fun into the traditional perception of the premium baking category and added a missing part to the Recipe Kit Category – desserts, bakes and treats. The new products are on-trend, unique and visually stunning.

The ranges are available online at Britainlovesbaking.com and irelandlovesbaking.com and other stockists. Wholesale and trade orders from the Bakers Bundle.com, Faire and GoCreate and wholesale sites from 15th June 2021. Download the Britain Loves Baking Summer 2021 Range