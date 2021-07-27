Britain Loves Baking named headline sponsor of the upcoming lunch and Laughs Live UK Tour

BLB Launch and Laugh Tour Summer Range 2021

12 show UK tour from 3rd - 26th September featuring , Zoe Tyler, Carol McGiffin, Lisa Maxwell, Claire Sweeney, Kate Thornton and Rustie Lee

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an already impressive star line up including Zoe Tyler, Carol McGiffin, Lisa Maxwell, Claire Sweeney, Kate Thornton and Rustie Lee bringing audiences some of the Best of British talent on stage, Zoe Tyler International and Beautiful Events & Productions are proud to welcome Britain Loves Baking as the headline sponsor of the upcoming lunch and Laughs Live UK Tour.

Britain Loves Baking started as the COVID 19 Pandemic took hold, creating increased time at home for all the family. Baking once again, and as it always has done during a crisis, took centre stage in the lives of families across Great Britain.

It shares the nation’s passion for baking and is fast becoming its new BBF (Baking Best Friend) by inspiring customers to try new bakes or create new fun baking experiences for friends and friends that encourage them share precious moments together. And to help others in need, through their range of innovative & delicious baking boxes and treat making kits, that not only taste good but also do good.

With a great range of baking boxes and kits which are delivered nationwide. - All the ingredients come measured, weighed, and neatly packaged to ensure an enjoyable, stress-free, and mess-free baking, so consumers can stock their pantries and make home baked goods and treats whenever they want.



Peter Ferguson from Beautiful Events and Productions said: “We are thrilled to welcome Britain Loves Baking onto the Lunch and Laughs, LIVE! Tour as our headline sponsor. We have all had 16 months of misery with not much to do – but during this time, it was the likes of our friends at Britain Loves Baking who emerged with inspiration, lifting our spirits through lockdown. They got us all in our aprons and over the mixing bowls for days on end to create cakes and biscuits that kept the nation going through such dark times. It’s wonderful to now have Britain Loves Baking involved with the Lunch and Laugh LIVE tour.

Over the next five weeks shoppers will be given the chance to win instant prizes in their £15,000 Spin to Win Bakers Wheel of Fortune, with over 750 prizes and giveaways, Prizes range from A VIP Friends Day Out for five (worth £1,000) to VIP event tickets & specially created gift boxes (worth £500) to pairs of tickets and goody bags (worth £150), baking boxes, bakeware, and gift vouchers. The best bake posted on their Facebook page will see that baker walk away with a pair of tickets to the event, be crowned Top Baker and have their recipe included in the Britain Loves Baking upcoming book.

Greg Wixted from Britain Loves Baking said “We were thrilled when we got asked to be the headline sponsor for the Lunch and Laughs Live UK tour. This tour is the perfect fun and exciting lunchtime treat that the nation and our customers need right now. With such an amazing line-up of celebrity hosts, audiences are guaranteed a lunchtime of laughter, alongside the delights of great British food & baking and the opportunity to help a truly wonderful charity – how could we say no.”

“To celebrate we have created two amazing baking boxes, The PinkiTini Celebration Cake, layers of red berry curd, pink gin, lemon and elderflower syrup- soaked sponge, berry frosting, berry mirror drip edge and freeze dried berry powder and rose gold to add that touch of descendance. The other is being kept under wraps until the first show, but will have six bakes inspired by 6 amazing people”

Both baking boxes will be available from the 1st of Aug for £23, on pre-order for Click & Collect at each event. Everything is in the box including decorating kits, cake board, piping bag and like all Britain Loves Baking boxes, it will have it own step by step tutorial.10% of each sale over the coming months will go to support the charity helping people living with secondary breast cancer, Make 2nds Count. To find out more about the work they do visit www.make2ndscount.co.uk.

Lunch and Laughs Live! Tour will visit Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dunblane, Kilmarnock, Edinburgh (sold out), Newcastle, Stoke, Lincoln, Birmingham, Belfast, Brighton and Cardiff from 3rd - 26th September.



EDITOR’S NOTES:

Lunch & L:ive Tour: For further information and to arrange interviews, contact Matthew Christian at Pretty Boy PR on matthewchristian74@gmail.com or 07973771089

Britain Loves Baking: For product samples or further information on Britain Loves Baking please contact Dave Lee. marketing@britainlovesbaking.com Images and logos are available to download from https://pressroom.journolink.com/britainlovesbaking/media/852 .

LUNCH & LAUGHS LIVE! TOUR DATES AND VENUES:

3rd Sept Newcastle Hilton Newcastle Gateshead

4th Sept Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel

5th Sept Edinburgh Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa

10t Sept Brighton Hilton Metropole

11th Sept Stoke DoubleTree by Hilton

12th Sept Lincoln DoubleTree by Hilton

17th Sept Glasgow Radisson Blu

18th Sept Ayrshire Park Hotel, Kilmarnock

19th Sept Dunblane Hilton Hydro Hotel

24th Sept Belfast Hilton, Belfast

25th Sept Cardiff Hilton, Cardiff

26th Sept Birmingham Hilton Metropole

*For the exact line-up, please check the website before booking to ensure your favourite star is appearing at your choice of venue.