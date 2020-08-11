TRA Tax Relief Advocates Helping Americans to Reach IRS Debt Forgiveness Program and Eliminate Stress

The company is currently offering 100% free consultations to those in need of assistance.

Irvine, CA – TRA Tax Relief Advocates is pleased to announce it is assisting Americans in reaching an IRS debt forgiveness program, high quality personal/corporate tax preparations, and, ultimately, eliminating stress associated with falling behind on tax payments.

TRA Tax Relief Advocates are reputable tax resolution and preparation experts who help individuals to reach an IRS debt forgiveness program with the IRS. Using proven strategies, the company can assist clients through tax audits, tax planning to stop future debts, tax amendments to fix past issues, help reduce tax debt, stop wage garnishments, and stop bank levies.

“Government tax codes are extremely confusing and leave many Americans in a situation where they owe more to the IRS than they can afford,” says founder of TRA Tax Relief Advocates, George Nunez. “As a result, many people end up with large debts, overwhelming feelings of worry and stress, and feel as if they are alone to pick up the pieces. With our professional and proven tax relief services, we can help you to come to a resolution with the IRS and experience freedom in, in some cases, just 6-8 weeks.”

TRA Tax Relief Advocates works by offering clients customized care and personalized solutions crafted to fit any tax related issue. Some of the services the company offers include:

Tax consultation/preparation

Tax negotiation

Unfiled tax returns

Registration with IRS tax programs: Currently Not Collectible, Penalty Abatement, IRS Installment Plans, Offer-in-Compromise, Innocent Spouse Relief, Wage Garnishment, Tax Levy Release, Tax Lien

Proven and innovative three-stage tax relief program

100% money back guarantee if they don’t save you double what they charge

And more!

“I have worked with George for a few years now, and 5 stars all day,” says Freddy M., one of the company’s previous clients. “He even helped with an audit from a previous tax guy who was no help. Thanks to George, at Tax Relief Advocates, we actually ended up getting a return rather than owing money! He is very inviting, makes it very easy, and stress-free.”

“My husband and I were hit with a letter from the IRS stating that we owed them $3100 and luckily we found George,” states another client, Ivonne G. “George, thank you for helping us drop the amount by 85%. George is very reliable, knowledgeable and an honest person.”

For more information about TRA Tax Relief Advocates, or to book a free consultation, please visit www.tradvocates.com.

About the Company

TRA Tax Relief Advocates is a team of tax resolution specialists who help Americans to significantly reduce the money they owe to the IRS. In some cases, the company can also help to settle tax debts for much less than what was originally owed.

TRA Tax Relief Advocates works by following an effective three-stage tax relief program that shows better results than any other firm in the industry.

Contact Information

George Nunez

1-800-556-5014

www.tradvocates.com

info@tradvocates.com