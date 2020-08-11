TravelAbility Summit: Advancing Accessibility One Destination at a Time...

TravelAbility logo type

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent surge in Covid-19 infections has resulted in on-again-off-again restrictions that have reduced summer travel to areas within an easy driving distance making people wonder--is near the new rar? It is becoming increasing evident that normal travel for people with disabilities will not return until a vaccine becomes available.

The goal for TravelAbility’s first year was to build more accessible infrastructure by connecting disability travel thought leaders to travel industry suppliers and DMO’s for a better understanding of what was needed. “I believe we were successful,” said Jake Steinman, founder and CEO. “However, since much of tourism marketing has hit the pause button right now, the content this year needs to address building more information infrastructure in the form of accessible landing pages and websites that are ADA compliant so they can be used by people with disabilities. ”

To that end, TravelAbility Week, will build a accessibility actions dashboard with the following goals.

• Track the number of DMO’s with accessible website landing pages so visitors (and locals as well) with disabilities can easily find the information they need.

• Track the number of ADA compliant destination websites so people with disabilities can access the landing pages. Added benefit: Less likely to get sued.

• Using the prototype that TAS developed with an IHG property in California, track the number of hotels that include an “Accessibility FAQ” page. Added benefit: Less likely to get sued.

• Inspire an increase in accessible landing pages for attractions and experiences by showcasing the innovations and strides museums have made, much of which may be easily replicated at minimal cost and effort.

• Via the Showcase the latest in assistive technology and engineering that will level-up the travel experience for those with disabilities.



Bonus: Included in the full conference registration fee will be three post-event “train-the-trainer” workshops that will serve to build internal point person to provide updates and conduct stakeholder training for accessibility, Safety/Well-being around Covid-19 and Diversity and inclusion hiring and retention practices.

“What’s the payoff?” asked Steinman. “If we are accessible for people who are disabled today we will be accessible for the 77 million baby boomers--who currently control 70% of the discretionary income in the US and stand to inherit $13 trillion worldwide--as they age into a disability tomorrow.”

TAS content will be revised in this new direction and a dashboard will be developed to visually track progress.

TravelAbility Week-Online November 9-13, 2020



