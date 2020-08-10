Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,370 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Schmitt Statement in Support of Governor Parson’s Expanded Call

Following Governor Mike Parson’s call to expand the special session on violent crime with a provision that would allow the Attorney General’s Office to take on certain homicide cases in the City of St. Louis that have not been charged, Attorney General Schmitt released the following statement:

“Our mothers, fathers, and children are being killed at a record rate, and many people don’t feel safe in their own communities. Something needs to be done now, and the Attorney General’s Office is ready, willing, and able to step up and help prosecute these most violent crimes in the city of St. Louis. We need all hands on deck. Through our Safer Streets Initiative, our lawyers are already prosecuting violent crimes in the city at the federal level. We’re here to help, and if given the opportunity, we will work to obtain justice on behalf of victims and prosecute the city’s most violent offenders to create safer communities for all.”

Under the proposal, the Attorney General will be able to prosecute cases if 90 or more days have passed, the chief law enforcement officer makes the request of the Attorney General, and the Circuit Attorney has not yet filed charges. 

Read the Governor’s press release here: https://governor.mo.gov/press-releases/archive/governor-parson-expands-call-special-session-violent-crime and the proclamation here: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/MOGOV/2020/08/10/file_attachments/1515339/Governor%20Parson%20Expands%20Call%20to%20Special%20Session%20on%20Violent%20Crime.pdf

###

You just read:

Attorney General Schmitt Statement in Support of Governor Parson’s Expanded Call

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.