128 citations from extra patrols for underage drinking enforcement

From June 1 – July 19, 2020, law enforcement agencies across North Dakota deployed extra patrols enforcing the law against underage drinking as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

A total of 128 citations were attributed to the added patrols, including 10 counts of minor in consumption, four counts of minor in possession, six driving under the influence (DUI) arrests, 12 drug-related citations, and 22 speed citations.

Deterring teens from alcohol and/or drugs is a critical message for law enforcement to communicate. This additional enforcement is part of the Vision Zero summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. H.E.A.T. will continue through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free, and follow all posted speed limits.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.