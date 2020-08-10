Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,367 in the last 365 days.

128 citations from extra patrols for underage drinking enforcement

From June 1 – July 19, 2020, law enforcement agencies across North Dakota deployed extra patrols enforcing the law against underage drinking as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

A total of 128 citations were attributed to the added patrols, including 10 counts of minor in consumption, four counts of minor in possession, six driving under the influence (DUI) arrests, 12 drug-related citations, and 22 speed citations.

Deterring teens from alcohol and/or drugs is a critical message for law enforcement to communicate. This additional enforcement is part of the Vision Zero summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. H.E.A.T. will continue through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free, and follow all posted speed limits.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

You just read:

128 citations from extra patrols for underage drinking enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.