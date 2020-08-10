New executive order extends driver license renewals beyond August 31

Gov. Doug Burgum today announced all renewals for driver licenses, which expired March 1 or later, have been extended and will follow a phased schedule. The deadline for vehicle registrations remains August 31.

This new executive order takes the place of Executive Order 2020-36 which extended expiration dates for vehicle registration and driver licenses to August 31.

North Dakota law enforcement agencies and private sector businesses operating in this state are directed to recognize any North Dakota driver's license that expired after March 1, 2020, or a license that will expire by December 31, 2020 as valid, based upon the renewal schedule below.

Licenses which expired in March, April or May 2020 must be renewed no later than September 30, 2020.

Licenses which expired in June 2020 must be renewed no later than October 31, 2020.

Licenses which expired, or will expire, in July, August, September or October 2020 must be renewed no later than November 30, 2020.

Licenses which expire in November and December 2020 must be renewed no later than December 31, 2020.

“The latest extension is necessary for the Department of Transportation to meet customer demand and allow citizens of North Dakota to legally operate their vehicles,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT Deputy Director for Driver Safety. “We ask for your patience as we continue to work through this backlog while providing the safest possible experience for our customers.”

NDDOT will continue to serve the citizens by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.

NDDOT is focused on serving customers with driver’s licenses that expired March 1 - December 31, 2020 and will continue to schedule appointments based on immediate need. Currently there are 22,911 expired driver’s licenses that need to be renewed during the COVID emergency.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration also has extended the REAL ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver license at this time will be able to obtain a REAL ID during their scheduled appointment.

In addition to appointments, many driver’s license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements, and more are available online.

Please continue to watch the NDDOT website for the most up-to-date information at www.dot.nd.gov.