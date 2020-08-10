CBD Hemp Experts Develops Exclusive Hemp-Derived Wholesale and Private Label CBG Products
The highly sought after and rare cannabinoid Cannabigerol (CBG) is now available for purchase as a wholesale finished product.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Hemp Experts has isolated the rare cannabinoid Cannabigerol (CBG), and it is now available as a bulk ingredient for blending and as a finished product. The first wholesale finished CBG product is a Tincture drop formulated with 1000mg of CBG.
Like CBD, CBG is also rapidly gaining popularity due to its multiple and notable benefits. Other cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBC, CBN and THC are synthesized from CBG, which is why it’s often referred to as the “mother” or “stem cell” of cannabinoids. Because its exclusive nature, very few manufacturers have attempted to isolate and produce this amazing cannabinoid.
“We are thrilled at all the preliminary research and benefits consumers are seeing when they are able to add CBG into their daily routine. Like the popular cannabinoid CBD, Cannabigerol (CBG) is quickly taking the industry by storm,” Co-Founder of CBD Hemp Experts Aaron Bouren stated. He added, “many consumers are just beginning to understand how beneficial hemp-derived products can be, and we are extremely proud to be one of leading companies on the forefront of this emerging industry and now be able to make CBG available to our customers. We are looking forward to continuing to expand our different offerings of premium hemp-derived products.”
In addition to the new 1000mg CBG Tincture Drops, CBD Hemp Experts is also making CBG available in bulk selections, including CBG Distillate (Non-Detectable THC) and CBG Isolate (Non-Detectable THC) for other manufactures who are interested in adding CBG to their products. Each form being great to blend with products such as oils, liquids, creams, gels, capsules, sprays, topicals, salves, edibles, shampoos, lotions, soaps and more.
All of CBD Hemp Experts CBD, CBN, and CBG products are made from USA-grown hemp that is premium grade, Non-GMO, gluten free, natural, Industrial Hemp registered, Farm Bill Compliant and third-party tested for quality, consistency and safety to ensure consumers can feel confident in the products they are purchasing.
About CBD Hemp Experts
CBD Hemp Experts is one of the largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp-derived CBD products. With more than 100+ different uniquely formulated CBD products to choose from in the area of Health & Wellness, Beauty & Personal Care and Pet Care, your personal brand exposure is unlimited. All of their wholesale CBD products are produced using the highest quality US industrial hemp and is manufactured in GMP-Certified and FDA-registered facilities. They strategically partner with the world’s leading formulators, scientists, doctors and experts to ensure their products are effective, safe and the highest quality in the world.
Whether you’re looking to grow your CBD business through white label, private label or even customized, CBD Hemp Experts is positioned in the heart of the growing CBD Oil industry, and provides the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to introduce your brand into the booming CBD market.
For more information, please go to: cbdhempexperts.com
