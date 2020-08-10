David Tutera Presents an Unforgettable Mentorship Opportunity for Event Planners and Designers
For the first time ever, David is peeling back the curtain for other event planners in this unique Mentorship Program
After three decades of planning and designing events throughout the world, I am thrilled to be a mentor to the industry I love.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Tutera, in collaboration with the The Event Planners Association, presents the launch of a new event planning program - The DAVIDTUTERA Mentorship. Tutera has been a well-known figure in the event planning community for over three decades and with his list of high-profile clients, such as Zendaya, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez and several A-list celebrities, many event planners, designers and community leaders are taking advantage of this new opportunity.
— David Tutera
David has created this experience for event planners and designers to come together, flourish, and make lasting connections with other professionals from around the world. This unique and valuable mentorship program is designed for business owners who want to grow their business, especially as experts in the event-planning industry. The program provides actionable business strategies for building a business that’s relevant today.
The DAVIDTUTERA Mentorship program includes a 12-month immersion period of dedicated guidance from David himself. Participants can expect to learn more about Tutera's exclusive insights to success, receive support, learn how to secure and plan events with higher budgets, and much more. In addition, participants have access to monthly online live training calls and group calls, and may also receive exclusive invitations to professional educational events.
Tutera stresses the importance of having both business skills and event planning skills to run a successful wedding or event planning business. In the DAVIDTUTERA Mentorship program David shares real life case studies, business growth strategies, management of vendor teams and tips for balancing life & business.
In addition to providing participants access to extensive information, Tutera's guidance helps participants build confidence. “According to many event planners, one of their shared top goals is to become the first choice for customers in their area,” said Lee Richter, CEO of the Event Planners Association. The program is specifically designed to help event planning experts build their business and be a terrific resource for their clients.
Tutera recently awarded one of the participants, Melissa Banks, a scholarship to the mentorship program, based on her community engagement and many years of experience in the industry. Banks is an event planner, motivational speaker and the Co-Founder of Black Women's Business Expo. Banks said, “The mentorship program will change your thinking of the type of event planning business you can really create; it’s amazing!”
David is thrilled to share his expertise with the event planning community, and looks forward to helping event planners and designers grow their business and reach their goals. "This program is what I wish I had earlier in my career. With no guidance, no insight, no business education and no direction, I had to learn by trial and error, and I made so many mistakes", shares David. He realized that it was time to share all that he has experienced and learned with others.
David takes great pride in bringing information, knowledge and insight to the event planning industry. "We all share a common passion, which is making others happy through planning and designing CELEBRATIONS", says David. With this program, participants will learn, grow their business and increase their confidence, not just in this industry but within themselves.
Registration to the exclusive DAVIDTUTERA Mentorship program is now open and available at https://MentorWithDavid.com.
About David Tutera:
David Tutera's career started when he was 19 years old. His grandfather, a florist, noticed his artistic abilities and encouraged him to pursue them. Mr. Tutera's career grew from a single client to a thriving business that made him one of the most coveted and in-demand wedding and event planners. With a client list of well over 50 celebrities and notable organizations, he is known in the event planning community for his strategies and skills, and the Leading Wedding & Entertaining Expert. Today, he has over three decades of experience and leads an award-winning company specializing in event planners.
David's uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena, including multiple hit TV shows. And now for the first time ever, David is peeling back the curtain for other event planners in this unique mentorship program. Tutera has created a name for himself by taking his passion for designing spectacular events and transforming it into a lifestyle. He continuously exceeds the expected with an unmatched level of inspiration, imagination and innovation to create the latest trends in entertaining. David lives with his husband Joey, daughters Cielo and Gracie as well as their dogs, Lucy and Teddy. Family means everything to him, and he takes it very seriously and honors it and holds it very close to his heart.
Honored by Life & Style Magazine as “Best Celebrity Wedding Planner,” David Tutera’s impressive client list includes: Elton John, Prince Charles, Nancy Reagan, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Jewel, Shania Twain, Vanessa Williams, Barbara Walters, Susan Lucci, Matthew McConaughey, NBA Player Chris Paul, Philadelphia Phillies Cole Hammel, NFL Player Antonio Pierce, NBA Player Rashad Lewis, NFL Player Demarcus Ware, Star Jones, The Rolling Stones, Dennis Rodman, The Official Post Grammy Parties, The Latin Grammys, Lil’Kim, Elizabeth Hasselbeck, Kenneth Cole among over (25) Ambassadors. David also works closely with The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Israel Philharmonic, The Prevent Cancer Foundation, The Alzheimer’s Association, DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting Aids) and The Make-A-Wish Foundation.
