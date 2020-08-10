Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MnDOT seeks public input on proposed intersection improvements to Hwy 14/Highland Avenue in New Ulm (Aug. 10, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on design concepts for the intersection of Hwy 14 and Highland Avenue in New Ulm. The public is invited to participate in the virtual open house by watching a video presentation of five design concepts and completing a survey by August 21. Both the video and survey can be found on the project website at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14-highlandavestudy-newulm/public-input.

MnDOT is currently conducting a traffic study of the intersection to identify opportunities to improve safety and mobility. With input from the city of New Ulm, local residents and businesses, the school district, and other project stakeholders, MnDOT has evaluated the intersection, developed design concepts, and will arrive at a preferred layout in an effort to secure funding for a future safety improvement project.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

