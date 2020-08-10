Update: Officer Involved Shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting (OIS) in Kenosha, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Saturday, August 8, 2020.

The morning of Saturday, August 8, a Kenosha Police officer responded to the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint and located a subject matching the description of the suspect. During the initial investigation, the suspect produced a firearm and shot a Kenosha Police officer, who returned fire. The suspect fled the scene.

The Kenosha Police officer was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is out of surgery and is in stable condition.

Jonathan T. Massey, age 29, has been identified as the suspect and is wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for shooting of the Kenosha Police officer. Two photographs of Massey can be found in the attached release.

Massey is presumed to be armed and dangerous and his whereabouts are unknown. If you see Massey, or know his location, do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1.

If you have information regarding the shooting or the location of Massey you are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Kenosha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No additional details are currently available.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to DOJ.