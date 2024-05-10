Court Rejects Avid Telecom’s Attempts to Dismiss Illegal Robocalls Case

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that the United States District Court in Arizona denied Avid Telecom’s multiple attempts to dismiss and delay a bipartisan, 49-state lawsuit against the company Michael D. Lansky, L.L.C., dba Avid Telecom, as well as its owner Michael D. Lansky and its vice president Stacey S. Reeves. Forty-nine attorneys general who are also members of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force sued Avid in May 2023 for initiating and facilitating billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people across the nation.

“This case alleges that Avid Telecom bears responsibility for a stunning number of illegal robocalls,” said AG Kaul. “I’m glad that this effort to get accountability will continue moving forward.”

Avid Telecom allegedly sent or attempted to transmit more than 24 billion scam calls in a four-year period about Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, auto warranty scams, Amazon scams, DirecTV scams, credit card interest rate reduction scams, and employment scams. They continued transmitting these calls even after being notified at least 329 times that these illegal robocalls were being sent across their networks.

A copy of the order is available here.