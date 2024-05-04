Update: School Incident in Village of Mount Horeb, Wis.

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate the incident that occurred in the Village of Mount Horeb, Wis. on the morning of Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

At approximately 11:11 a.m., a citizen called 911 after witnessing a subject moving toward Mount Horeb Middle School with a backpack and what appeared to be a long gun. Mount Horeb Police Department officers responded to the school where they located a subject who matched the description in the area of the middle school, east of the main entrance at 900 Garfield Street, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.

Officers directed the subject to drop the weapon, but the subject did not comply. The subject pointed the weapon at the officers, after which law enforcement discharged their firearms, striking the subject. Lifesaving measures were deployed but the subject died on scene.

The weapon recovered on scene was determined to be a Ruger .177 caliber pellet rifle.

No law enforcement officers or witnesses were physically injured during the incident.

Involved law enforcement remain on administrative leave, per agency policy.

The involved officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Verona Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, Madison Police Department, Monona Police Department, Fitchburg Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Green County Sheriff’s Office, Blue Mounds Police Department, Cross Plains Police Department, Shorewood Hills Police Department, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.