UPDATE: Officer Involved Death in Beloit, Wis.

BELOIT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death in the City of Beloit, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Sunday, April 28, 2024.

At approximately 9:46 a.m., officers with the Beloit Police Department responded to a 911 call near the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue in the City of Beloit. When they arrived, officers observed Michael P. Ward, 33, with two bladed weapons advancing towards another individual. Officers instructed Ward to put the weapons down, but he did not comply. Beloit Police Officer Nicholas S. Rodenbeck, three years law enforcement service, discharged his firearm, striking Ward. Life saving measures were performed. Ward was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement officers, or other individuals were injured during the incident.

Officer Rodenbeck remains on administrative leave, per agency policy.

Involved law enforcement were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Beloit Fire Department, Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.