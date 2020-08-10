Pavement Repairs Scheduled For US 62/385 In Seminole

SEMINOLE—Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews are scheduled to make roadway repairs to southbound US 62/385 (Main Street) in the city of Seminole next week, from Aug. 17 - 20.

Work to mill the roadway and then place new asphalt, between NW Avenue L and NW Avenue G, is scheduled to begin Monday. The operation will require various daytime and overnight southbound lane closures.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid north Main Street during the work, can expect delays and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers during the operation.

All lanes will re-open to traffic Thursday afternoon.

Work will take place weather permitting.