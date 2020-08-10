Florida PSC Encourages Safe Digging on National 811 Day

“National 811 Day, marking the numeric date 8-11, helps us to spread awareness on safe digging best practices,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “Normally, agencies, like Florida’s ‘Sunshine 811’ would host events for the occasion, but with COVID-19, celebrations have moved to social media. Even so, the message hasn’t changed, ‘Remember to call before you dig!’”

Every six minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone digs without calling 811. With more than 20 million miles of underground utilities nationwide, accidental dig-ins can occur anywhere there is a buried utility line, from a residential backyard to a major construction site.

Calling 811 to find buried utility lines reduces frustrating service outages and prevents accidents. The PSC urges residents and contractors to call 811 prior to any project that requires digging, excavation or driving materials, like fence posts, into the ground.

Your Florida 811 call connects you to Sunshine 811. Their operators notify your local utilities, who will send locators to your dig site to mark the approximate location of buried lines with flags or paint.

Remember to call 811 at least two working days before a digging project. For more information, please visit www.sunshine811.com.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.