Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,275 in the last 365 days.

May 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Equitable Educational Opportunities

Elizabeth Eynon-Kokrda and Lauren Micek Vargas from the Education Rights Counsel presented to the Nebraska State Board of Education on how to provide equity during a pandemic. The presentation included highlights of many of the successes happening across the state and the challenges they see moving forward.

2020 Nebraska Teacher of the Year

The 2020 Nebraska Teacher of the Year Megan Helberg joined the board remotely to fill them in on her busy year thus far, even with the pandemic closing school buildings and canceling events. She has participated in several virtual conferences as well as online learning at her school and statewide with the Nebraska State Education Association. She noted that missing big events, like a trip to Google, has been hard but she is thankful to lead by example in making the most of a difficult situation.

Approval of Grants and Accreditations

Board members voted unanimously to grant the Commissioner authority to approve a continuation grant to operate the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps or T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood Scholarship program and to approve awards for continuation of the Early Learning Connection Partnership Grants.

The board also voted to approve accreditation for Educational Service Units under Rule 84 and approve Interim-Program Schools to operate for the 2020-2021 school year under Rule 18.

T.E.A.C.H. Program

Early Learning Connection Partnership Grants

ESU List

Interim-Program Schools List

Petition for Declaratory Order

The Educational Service Units Coordinating Council (ESUCC) petitioned the board for a Declaratory Order to allow the Nebraska Department of Education and the commissioner to make decisions on rules and regulations in the best interest of schools and students during the pandemic. The board voted to ask the commissioner to consider the petition and come back with a recommendation in June.

The petition is designed to allow the department to chart a course forward for all schools versus answering questions as they come in one at a time.

Declaratory Order

You just read:

May 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.