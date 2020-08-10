Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wisconsin Farm Support Program reopens for applications

The Wisconsin Farm Support Program has reopened for applications, and will be accepting new applications through Aug. 24.

Eligible famers who did not receive a grant during the first round in June are encouraged to apply. The program is open to farmers with gross revenue between $10,000 and $5 million listed on their 2019 tax return. Payments to approved recipients are expected to be issued in September.

The program was created in May by Governor Tony Evers to help farmers who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, 12,000 farmers in 71 counties have received $41.6 million, and $8.4 million remains to be distributed. It’s estimated that only 56% of eligible farmers applied in the first round.

The program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, with applications taking place through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Learn more about the program or apply for a grant.

