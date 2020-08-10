The organization is also continuing to provide employment resources and assistance for those in need.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extraordinary Headhunters LLC Partners with MLily USA to Provide Employment Opportunities for Job Seekers

The organization is also continuing to provide employment resources and assistance for those in need.

Columbia, SC – Renowned staffing service, Extraordinary Headhunters, LLC, is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with MLily USA – a partnership which is providing hundreds of employment opportunities for job seekers.

Extraordinary Headhunters, LLC is a team of highly skilled recruiting and marketing experts based out of the Columbia area of South Carolina. The company aims to assist individuals who are seeking employment in the local community, throughout every step of the job-searching process.

In the company’s most recent news, Extraordinary Headhunters, LLC, is pleased to announce it has partnered with MLily USA to help provide valuable job opportunities for those seeking employment in the Winnsboro area. MLily USA, which produces sleeping products, including pillows, bed toppers, mattresses, and more, is looking to expand its workforce by over 100 people.

“We are so incredibly excited to partner with MLily USA to provide employment for our local community members,” says founder of Extraordinary Headhunters, Kiara Streater. “MLily USA is a wonderful employer to work for, as they are compassionate towards their employees and want to help the community to grow, especially during the ongoing pandemic.”

According to Jameese Guess-Smoot, one of MLily USA’s managers, there are several different opportunities for prospective job seekers in the Winnsboro facility, with compensation starting from $11 and up, depending on position and experience. Anyone interested in applying is welcome to visit the company’s website.

In addition to partnering with MLily USA, Extraordinary Headhunters is also continuing to provide its full portfolio of award-winning staffing recruitment services to job seekers. These services include staffing assistance, recruiting solutions, and so much more.

“So many people are laid off right now as a result of COVID-19,” says Streater. “We have a ton of work and career resources available for job seekers and are highly dedicated to helping others find work again.”



For more information about Extraordinary Headhunters, please visit https://www.extraordinaryheadhuntersllc.com/.

About the Company

Extraordinary Headhunters the fastest growing staffing company in South Carolina - specializing in providing expert-level manufacturing, light industrial, warehouse, customer support, administrative support, technology and engineering, and other technical resources to augment our clients' staffing needs. Staffing placements are engaged quickly and at a competitive rate to enable our clients to complete critical projects on time and under budget.

The company aims to assist individuals who are seeking career opportunities in the local community and nationwide, and prides themselves on consistently delivering quality experts in a quick manner.

Contact Information

Kiara Streater

1-803-552-0794

kiarastreater@extraordinaryheadhuntersllc.com

https://www.extraordinaryheadhuntersllc.com/