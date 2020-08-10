The launch introduces cutting-edge technology for an exhilarating experience for all users.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak 3 Trading Launches Trading Community Which Rewards Members with Cash Bonuses

Anchorage, Alaska - Brandon Hall, founder of Peak 3 Trading, is set to launch the only trading community where members are rewarded cash bonuses, based on their stock trading performance.

Peak 3 Trading is a membership community for traders that aims to work together for the success of the team. By utilizing his extensive stock market expertise, Hall sets things straight by focusing on what is important in the trading world - teamwork and working with each other to achieve profitable trades.

In the company’s most recent news, Peak 3 Trading is pleased to announce the official upcoming launch of its innovative trading community in August– a community in which members are rewarded with cash bonuses, as a result of their stock trading performance.

“The trading industry is quite intimidating to beginners and it is understandable that they find inspirations from famous, successful people in the field,” says Hall. “The term “Investment Guru” is often used by the media to describe successful traders who merely give statements on interviews. However, this has been taken advantage by scammers who claim to be a “stock guru,” - tricking people into giving them money in return for nothing.”

“There's a lot of stock gurus out there who are promising big gains, only for its members to find out that they have been scammed,” Hall continues. “This is problematic because there are no shortcuts in investing and there are definitely communities that are willing to help each other gain. In reality, success in trading requires time, effort, and knowledge to happen.”

Peak 3 Trading’s highly anticipated pre-launch will introduce the use of cutting-edge technology, called ProTrading Room - a web-based trading tool which features HD screen-sharing, encrypted communications and shared files that can be viewed through mobile or desktop. The tool is useful in executing winning trades while providing free learning sessions, 1:1 coaching, and trading mind-mentorship with Brandon Hall himself. This offer is only limited to the first 300 people who sign up on the company’s email list at https://www.launch.peak3trading.com/.

Additionally, Peak 3 Trading will provide a competitive bonus structure for its members - with $1000 per month being awarded to the member with the most consecutive winning trades, while an additional $500 dollars per month will be awarded to a member who most improved their profit or loss (P/L) over the previous month by percentage (%). The membership will also include exclusive access to free learning sessions, 1:1 coaching, and trading mind sessions, which help aspiring traders to learn about the basics in trading and use trading tools that can help maximize their profits.

The official launch of the membership community will commence in August 2020, with a membership fee of $99/month. This will guarantee continuous enjoyment of its perks, such as custom trades plans, weekly analysis sessions, advanced options strategy training sessions, and trading chat room platform built exclusively for traders.

“I was able to gain 150% on a single trade and that’s normal for me,” said Hall. “This is motivating for aspiring traders out there because it means that the lessons I offer and the tools I use are effective.”

Dave Baldinger, a current member of the Peak 3 Trading community, commended Hall by saying, “I have asked several of the MANY companies that promise to help you make tons of money in the market for simple recommendations on how to get educated on the fundamentals of trading. ONLY one has ever offered to lend a hand - Brandon from Peak 3 Trading. This showed me Peak 3 Trading truly values those who are interested in trading by educating them first.”

Anyone interested in the pre-launch offer can sign up at https://www.launch.peak3trading.com/ or email brandon@peak3trading.com for a free and quick market consultation. Limited slots only. Peak 3 Trading can also be found on all social media channels with a quick search.

Contact Information

Brandon Hall

907-720-7964

brandon@peak3trading.com

https://www.launch.peak3trading.com/