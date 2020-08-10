Williston Barracks / Crash - Leaving the Scene
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A103379
TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/9/20 at approximately 2:43 AM
STREET: Exit 14 southbound on-ramp to I-89
TOWN: South Burlington
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear/Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dylan Cromer
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 9, 2020 at approximately 2:43 AM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks, Williston Police, and South Burlington Police responded to the Exit 14 southbound on-ramp to I-89 (South Burlington) for a report of a single-vehicle crash. It was reported that signs were damaged, and the driver fled the scene.
Troopers were unable to locate the operator immediately after the crash. Further investigation determined 25-year-old Dylan Cromer had been operating the involved vehicle at the time of this incident. Cromer damaged several street signs as well as a large electronic signboard during the crash.
Cromer was located on the evening of 8/9/20. He was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Accidents – Duty to Stop)
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – 10/8/2020
