Williston Barracks / Crash - Leaving the Scene

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A103379                                                      

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston                               

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/9/20 at approximately 2:43 AM

STREET: Exit 14 southbound on-ramp to I-89

TOWN: South Burlington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear/Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dylan Cromer

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 9, 2020 at approximately 2:43 AM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks, Williston Police, and South Burlington Police responded to the Exit 14 southbound on-ramp to I-89 (South Burlington) for a report of a single-vehicle crash. It was reported that signs were damaged, and the driver fled the scene.

 

Troopers were unable to locate the operator immediately after the crash. Further investigation determined 25-year-old Dylan Cromer had been operating the involved vehicle at the time of this incident. Cromer damaged several street signs as well as a large electronic signboard during the crash.

 

Cromer was located on the evening of 8/9/20. He was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

 

LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Accidents – Duty to Stop)

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – 10/8/2020

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742

 

