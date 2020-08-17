SLIK Tripods - New Carbon Fiber VARI CF-700 Series for photo and video professionals

Slik VARI CF-704 machined aluminum legs, three feet options and three column exchange plates make it the ideal tripod for hybrid photographer and videographers. Slik VARI CF-700 Series Kits include carbon fiber machined aluminum legs, three plate options, three feet options, a large hook for extra support, a carrying case and the tools to quickly exchange from one option to the next. The ideal hybrid shooter kit. The compact, lightweight VARI CF-700 Series is the ideal travel companion. Weighing as little as 2.4 lbs, the tripod supports up to 17.6 lbs.

SLIK introduces the new VARI series carbon fiber tripod professional kits for Hybrid Still and Video photographers.

The rapid column exchange and additional foot options make this the ideal tripod for hybrid videographer and photography shooters on the go” — Greg Napoli

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new VARI series carbon fiber tripods introduce the tool-free Rapid Column Exchange system to quickly convert from a traditional center column set-up, to a flat plate for low angle work and a lighter package, to a video bowl mount for quick horizon adjustments. In a matter of seconds, the tripod converts to one of three specific setups via the simple to operate, tool-free release mechanism. This makes it the perfect tripod for those that want one tripod for any situation.

The new carbon fiber series offers two models: the CF-703 with 3 leg sections and a folded height of 22.6 inches and the CF-704 with 4 leg sections and a folded height of 18.7 inches when using the flat plate.

The Professional Kit includes:

• VARI CF-704 or CF-703 carbon fiber legs

• Carbon Fiber Center Column

• Flat Base Plate

• Video Bowl Mount

• (3) Standard diamond shaped rubber feet for everyday shooting

• (3) Spiked Feet for soft natural surfaces and ice

• (3) 50mm Flat Rubber Feet for hard flat surfaces

• Stainless steel hook to increase stability

• Carrying case

Weighing as little as 2.4 lbs while supporting 17.6 lbs, the newly-designed 25mm diamond-pattern carbon fiber tubes and precision-milled aluminum body provide a lightweight system with maximum strength and durability.

Additional features include a bubble level on the body for quick level set up, an accessory port for extension arms that hold monitors, tablets, or other photographic accessories, and a new leg angle lock mechanism for fast adjustment to 3 stable leg angle positions.

More information is available at Slik USA.

Follow this dropbox link for more product images.