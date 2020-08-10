Debry/Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A503082

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2020 @ 0213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Unlawful Mischief and Negligent

Operation

ACCUSED: Travon Colburn

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/09/2020, at approximately 0213 hours, the Vermont

State Police, Newport Police, Newport Ambulance and Derby Fire Department

responded to Darling Hill Road in Derby, VT, for a reported one vehicle crash

into several trees with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, the operator of the

crashed vehicle was not located and believed to have fled the scene. The vehicle

was observed to be a 2014 Toyota Tundra. The truck sustained heavy damage to the

front end and minor damage to all side body panels. The vehicle was towed from

the scene by Rays Auto.

Investigation revealed the truck was traveling south on Darling Hill near the

intersection of Shattuck Hill when it failed to negotiate the right hand corner,

traveling into the oncoming lane and off the traveled portion of the roadway to

the left, where it struck several trees and damaged a TV/Internet line located

on a utility pole.

Later in the morning, the State Police Derby Barracks took reports regarding

damage sustained to multiple properties located on North Derby Road, which is

located north of Darling Hill Road.

Further investigation revealed that Travon Colburn was the operator of the

crashed vehicle and was also identified as the culprit who purposefully caused

damage to the multiple properties. Colburn was issued a citation to appear in

court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 @ 10 AM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881