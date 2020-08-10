Debry/Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503082
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/09/2020 @ 0213 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Unlawful Mischief and Negligent
Operation
ACCUSED: Travon Colburn
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/09/2020, at approximately 0213 hours, the Vermont
State Police, Newport Police, Newport Ambulance and Derby Fire Department
responded to Darling Hill Road in Derby, VT, for a reported one vehicle crash
into several trees with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, the operator of the
crashed vehicle was not located and believed to have fled the scene. The vehicle
was observed to be a 2014 Toyota Tundra. The truck sustained heavy damage to the
front end and minor damage to all side body panels. The vehicle was towed from
the scene by Rays Auto.
Investigation revealed the truck was traveling south on Darling Hill near the
intersection of Shattuck Hill when it failed to negotiate the right hand corner,
traveling into the oncoming lane and off the traveled portion of the roadway to
the left, where it struck several trees and damaged a TV/Internet line located
on a utility pole.
Later in the morning, the State Police Derby Barracks took reports regarding
damage sustained to multiple properties located on North Derby Road, which is
located north of Darling Hill Road.
Further investigation revealed that Travon Colburn was the operator of the
crashed vehicle and was also identified as the culprit who purposefully caused
damage to the multiple properties. Colburn was issued a citation to appear in
court to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881