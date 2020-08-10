Compassionate Leaders Circle Founder Laurel Donnellan Speaks at Womenexcel’s Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Title of Laurel's co-presentation with Kelly at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Lead with Love: How you can Strengthen your Compassionate Leadership Skills Today is the topic of Laurel Donnellan’s talk at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is excited to welcome Founder and CEO Compassionate Leaders Circle Laurel Donnellan, as one of the internationally renown industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As the Founder of Compassionate Leadership Circle who specializes in compassionate career, leadership and organizational development that improves engagement and who has designed curriculum for corporate universities and more, Laurel expertly shares powerful insights in her co-presentation with Kelly Dwyer of the same organization. Their talk is titled - Lead with Love: How you can Strengthen your Compassionate Leadership Skills Today.‘More than ever before, the new normal business world of today calls for compassionate leaders who strive to enhance the wellbeing of their team members’ says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.'Thus, equipping our women leaders with actionable strategies that enable them lead with love, thereby strengthening their compassionate leadership skills is a smart strategy to our post-COVID-19 business world’.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Laurel and fourteen other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

