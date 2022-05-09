Build Your Bench Summit Equips Consulting Firm Owners to hire and develop bench team members in today's gig economy
Build Your Bench Summit, a virtual event by Innovation Talent Development equips consulting firm owners for success in securing and developing their bench
Through Build Your Bench Summit, our goal is to equip owners of consulting firms with tools for attracting, hiring and developing their bench
— Tolu Adeleye, PhD
Talent Development Consultant Tolu Adeleye, PhD announces the launching of Build Your Bench Summit, a virtual event by Innovation Talent Development Corporation.
Build Your Bench Summit will be held from Thursday, May 12th to Saturday, May 14th, 2022 via an online platform at https://www.buildyourbenchsummit.com/
'Through Build Your Bench Summit, our goal is to equip owners of consulting firms with tools for attracting, hiring and developing their bench team' says CEO Tolu Adeleye, Ph.D.
In today's gig economy, there are increasing numbers of well qualified professionals seeking to utilize their expertise sets in consulting roles and thereby get paid for such well-earned expertise. On the other hand, there are numerous consulting firms seeking to attract, hire and engage independent consultants and professionals to become part of their bench.
This intersection of needs for these two groups is where the mission of Build Your Bench Summit lies.
Thus, our mission for Build Your Bench Summit is threefold:
(1). Equip owners and key executive members of consulting companies with tools to attract, hire, onboard and develop members of their bench so as to maximize their bench value and achieve great ROI
(2) Equip independent consultants with tools that will help them secure bench positions in consulting companies, become great team members and rapidly achieve great ROI for the organization.
(3) Build a forum to connect the individuals in groups (1) and (2)
The summit will feature talks, interviews, panel discussions from business executives and experts in the fields of talent management, organizational developing, change management, strategy and execution and more.
Topics to be discussed fall into one or more of these categories:
Attracting the Right Bench Team Members
Hiring the Right Bench Team Members
Onboarding Your Bench Team Members
Developing Your Bench Team members
Business executives and owners of consulting firms and independent solo consultants are invited to attend this empowering virtual summit being held from Thursday, May 12th to Saturday, May 14th, 2022
Register at https://www.buildyourbenchsummit.com/
About Innovation Talent Development Corporation:
Innovation Talent Development Corporation exists to provide talent development solutions for organizations that enables them to optimize the entire continuum of talent management so that they can build a robust talent pipeline and maintain a competitive edge in today’s hybrid workplace environment.
Tolulope Adeleye
Innovation Talent Development
+1 250-889-9565
