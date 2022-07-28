Stack Your Expertise for Profit Summit Equips Postgraduate Degree Holders for Success in Today's Global Gig Economy
Stack Your Expertise Summit, held by Wholesome Career Living Inc. equips postgraduate degree holders to get paid and create more impact with their expertise
In our new future of work environment, digitization has opened many new pathways for success outside traditional pathways”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Development Consultant Tolu Adeleye, PhD announces the launching of Stack Your Expertise for Profit Summit, a virtual event by Wholesome Career Living Inc..
— Tolu Adeleye, PhD
Stack Your Expertise for Profit Summit will be held from Monday August 15th to Thursday, August 19th, 2022, via an online platform at https://stackyourexpertiseforprofitsummit.com
Many postdocs, subject matter experts and graduate researchers have acquired a huge amount of knowledge and expertise, (some in multiple fields) but are stuck when it comes to finding means of using them to generate income outside traditional academia or the usual career ladder pathways.
‘In our new future of work environment, digitization has opened many new pathways for success outside traditional pathways’ says CEO Tolu Adeleye, PhD.
Through this virtual summit, our mission is to:
equip professionals with postgraduate degrees innovative ways of stacking their expertise and branding themselves in order to generate multiple income streams and create more impact with their leadership in our new future of work environment
The summit will feature talks, interviews, panel discussions from business executives and experts in the fields of business, branding, strategy, innovation, consulting, leadership, finance, entrepreneurship, startups, community building, non-profit management and more.
Topics to be discussed fall into one or more of these categories:
A. Build Your Expertise Stacks
B. Build Your Brand Around Your Expertise Stacks
C. Monetize Your Expertise Stacks
D. Create More Impact with Your Expertise Stacks And Brands
E. Centerpiece Theme- Core Topics That Connect Or Intersect All The 4 Themes
We invite professionals in these categories to register for the virtual event:
• Post-Graduate degree holders, (Masters, PhDs)
• subject matter experts, e. g. quantum physics, cultural anthropology nanotechnology, forensic linguistic, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, AI in arts etc.
• Post-docs,
• Researchers
who are looking out to use their expertise built up in one or more fields to establish their brand, acquire more income and create more impact in today’s digitized business environment.
The summit dates are Monday August 15th to Thursday, August 19th, 2022.
Register at https://stackyourexpertiseforprofitsummit.com
About Wholesome Career Living Inc.
About Wholesome Career Living Inc.:
Wholesome Career Living Inc. exists to provide strategic advisory solutions to companies so that they can maximize the value of their talents; leadership consulting to organizations for effective building of their succession pipeline and executive coaching for leaders so that they can expand the reach of their impact.
Dr. Tolu Adeleye
Wholesome Career Living Inc.
+1 250-889-9565
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other