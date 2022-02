Optimized Talent, a live webinar series for Talent Development practitioner is launched by Innovation Talent Development

Optimized Talent Live Webinar Series Dr. Tolu Adeleye -Chief Talent Development Officer & CEO -Innovation Talent Development Corporation

Optimized Talent, a live webinar series for business executives and talent development practitioners is launched by Innovation Talent Development Corporation

Juggling the demands of talent development and maintaining a competitive edge in your industry in today’s hybrid environment has become increasingly complex” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Leadership Coach Tolu Adeleye, PhD announced the launching of Optimized Talent, a live webinar series that equips business executives and talent development practitioners for success.‘Juggling the demands of talent development and maintaining a competitive edge in your industry in today’s hybrid environment has become increasingly complex’ says Dr. Tolu Adeleye, CEO of Innovation Talent Development Corporation.Getting quipped with innovative tools and revolutionary practices are vital necessities for today’s business executive and talent management professional if they are to remain on top of these complexities.Optimized Talent live webinar series is set to do exactly that- empower you the talent executive and human resources practitioner to have the right information that will position you for skyrocketing success in your organizations.This live webinar series which is being offered by Innovation Talent Development Corporation will feature engaging interviews, panel discussions and timely discussions on topics that will help you enhance your talent development processes while getting maximum return on your company’s investment on talents. These include:Talent AcquisitionMicrolearningDiversity, Equity and InclusionTeam leadership in the hybrid environmentEmployee ExperienceEmployee engagementSoft skills in the hybrid environmentThe Manager as a CoachOnboardingAutomation tools and best integration practices in talent developmentHR TechInternal talent MobilityUpskilling and Reskilling Team performance improvement through team skills coverage…and moreBusiness executives, human resources practitioners, talent management professionals from all industries are invited to attend these free live webinar series.To listen in, participate and subscribe to the series please visit https://www.optimizedtalent.co About Innovation Talent Development Corporation:Innovation Talent Development Corporation exists to provide talent development solutions for organizations that enables them to optimize the entire continuum of talent management so that they can build a robust talent pipeline and maintain a competitive edge in today’s hybrid workplace environment.