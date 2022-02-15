Optimized Talent, a live webinar series for Talent Development practitioner is launched by Innovation Talent Development
Executive Leadership Coach Tolu Adeleye, PhD announced the launching of Optimized Talent, a live webinar series that equips business executives and talent development practitioners for success.
— Tolu Adeleye, PhD
‘Juggling the demands of talent development and maintaining a competitive edge in your industry in today’s hybrid environment has become increasingly complex’ says Dr. Tolu Adeleye, CEO of Innovation Talent Development Corporation.
Getting quipped with innovative tools and revolutionary practices are vital necessities for today’s business executive and talent management professional if they are to remain on top of these complexities.
Optimized Talent live webinar series is set to do exactly that- empower you the talent executive and human resources practitioner to have the right information that will position you for skyrocketing success in your organizations.
This live webinar series which is being offered by Innovation Talent Development Corporation will feature engaging interviews, panel discussions and timely discussions on topics that will help you enhance your talent development processes while getting maximum return on your company’s investment on talents. These include:
Talent Acquisition
Microlearning
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Team leadership in the hybrid environment
Employee Experience
Employee engagement
Soft skills in the hybrid environment
The Manager as a Coach
Onboarding
Automation tools and best integration practices in talent development
HR Tech
Internal talent Mobility
Upskilling and Reskilling
Team performance improvement through team skills coverage
…and more
Business executives, human resources practitioners, talent management professionals from all industries are invited to attend these free live webinar series.
To listen in, participate and subscribe to the series please visit https://www.optimizedtalent.co
About Innovation Talent Development Corporation:
Innovation Talent Development Corporation exists to provide talent development solutions for organizations that enables them to optimize the entire continuum of talent management so that they can build a robust talent pipeline and maintain a competitive edge in today’s hybrid workplace environment.
Dr. Tolu Adeleye
Innovation Talent Development Corporation
+1 250 -889-9565.
email us here
