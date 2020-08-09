Williston & St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint & More.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103268 & 20A203481

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Andrew Leise and Tpr. Neil Carey

STATION: Williston / St. Albans

CONTACT#: 878-7111 / 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2020 & 08/09/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Stage Road Westford (08/01) and Main Street Fairfax (08/09)

VIOLATION: August 1: Domestic Assault, unlawful restraint, Interference with access to emergency services, violation of conditions of release (3 counts) August 9: 3 counts of violation of conditions of release

ACCUSED: Matthew Boutin

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 1, 2020 at approximately 09:51 hours, troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to Old Stage Road in Westford to meet with the victim of a domestic assault. Upon further investigation they learned that the victim had been a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Boutin. The victim alleged that Boutin assaulted her while the vehicle was in motion. The victim further alleged that the offender had taken measures to prevent her from calling 911 and for a period of time would not allow her to exit the vehicle. Boutin eventually allowed the victim out of the vehicle. He then drove off before troopers arrived. Further investigation revealed that Boutin had court ordered conditions of release not to be with the victim. Those conditions stemmed from a previous domestic assault case involving both parties. Troopers made multiple initial attempts to locate Boutin but were not successful.

On August 9, 2020 @ approximately 15:00 hours VSP St. Albans received a third party report that Boutin and the victim were together at a residence on Main St. in Fairfax. Still active were conditions of release prohibiting Boutin from being with the victim. Troopers located Boutin and arrested him without incident. Boutin was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed and lodged for the August 1st incident. He was issued a citation to Franklin Criminal Court for September 15th @ 1000 hours for the condition of release violations on this date in Fairfax.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Chittenden Superior Criminal Division / 08/10/2020 @ 0830

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Division

LODGED - Yes LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.