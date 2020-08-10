Executive and Business Coach Kelly Dwyer Speaks at Womenexcel Consultancies’ Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Executive & Business Coach Kelly Dwyer Title of Kelly's Co-presentation with Laurel at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Lead with Love: How you can Strengthen your Compassionate Leadership Skills Today is the topic of Kelly Dwyer’s presentation at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Compassion is at the heart of how we can bring some meaning to our fellow human beings in a world that has gone distraught” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is thrilled to welcome Business and Executive Coach Kelly Dwyer of Compassionate Leaders Circle as one of the outstanding industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As Director of Learning at Compassionate Leadership Circle and executive coach who works with clients to build awareness and choice, Kelly expertly shared nuggets of wisdom in her co-presentation with Laurel Donnellan of the same organization. Their talk is titled - Lead with Love: How you can Strengthen your Compassionate Leadership Skills Today.‘Compassion is at the heart of how we can bring some meaning to our fellow human beings in a world that has gone distraught’ says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.‘Thus, equipping our women leaders to strengthen their compassionate leadership skills will position them for success in leading their teams and organizations in the post-pandemic business environment”.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Kelly and 14 other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

Introducing Kelly Dwyer as a Speaker on Reignite Your Leadership Summit