Alison Wilcox, CEO for Girls Scout of Western New York Speaks at Womenexcel's Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is thrilled to welcome Alison Wilcox, Chief Executive Officer for Girls Scout of Western New York as one of the internationally renown expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As an organizational development expert who during her tenure at Girls Scout of Western New York, has effected the building of a strong organizational culture and expanded programming opportunities for girls in STEM, Alison expertly shared actionable strategies during her talk titled -Intentional Culture-Building To Lead Your Team To Thrive, Not Just Survive. In addition, Alison inspires our women leaders with the amazing stories of how she worked with her team members in pivoting, cultivating a culture of innovation and crisis management during COVID-19 pandemic.‘Being able to align an organization’s pivoting and rebuilding efforts on her mission and core values is a strong foundation for post-COVID-19 continuity, growth and success’ says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.‘Thus, inspiring and empowering our women leaders to craft their rebuilding efforts on their mission and core values is a great ploy.’Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Alison and fourteen other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

