Rutland Barracks / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B403015

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 8, 2020, at approximately 11:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: High Ledge, Proctor, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Stephanie Bussino

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Payton Cole

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 9, 2020, at approximately 1003 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault that occurred the previous night at High Ledge, in the Town of Proctor.

Through investigation it was determined that Stephanie Bussino caused injury to Payton Cole. Bussino was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/2020 at 10:00 AM

 

