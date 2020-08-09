Rutland Barracks / Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B403015
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 8, 2020, at approximately 11:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: High Ledge, Proctor, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Stephanie Bussino
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: Payton Cole
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 9, 2020, at approximately 1003 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault that occurred the previous night at High Ledge, in the Town of Proctor.
Through investigation it was determined that Stephanie Bussino caused injury to Payton Cole. Bussino was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/2020 at 10:00 AM