Leadership and Team Coach Laura Simmons of LeadershipPlus Speaks at Womenexcel’s Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Executive & Team Coach Laura Simmons Title of Laura's Talk at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

The Opportunities COVID Presents for Leaders and their Teams is the topic of Laura Simmons’ presentation at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Enabling mindsets that seek to know which opportunities for growth a crisis situation presents need to be adopted by leaders if they are to successfully lead the rebuilding of their teams post-COVID” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is proud to welcome Leadership and Team Coach Laura Simmons of LeadershipPlus as one of the legendary industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As a leadership and team coach who facilitates coaching workshops that provides leaders with a new mindset and skills for working with individuals and teams, Laura expertly shared actionable strategies in her talk titled -The Opportunities COVID Presents for Leaders and their Teams.‘Enabling mindsets that seek to know which opportunities for growth a crisis situation presents need to be adopted by leaders if they are to successfully lead the rebuilding of their teams post-COVID’ says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.‘Thus, equipping our women leaders to ask the right questions that will stimulate discovery and cultivate innovative thinking is essential’.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Laura and 14 other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

Introducing Laura Simmons as a Speaker on Reignite Your Leadership Summit