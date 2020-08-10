Executive Coach Stephanie Markus of Embrace Changes Consulting Speaks at Womenexcel’s Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Executive Leadership Coach Stephanie Markus Title of Stephanie's Talk at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

This makes no sense: how to find meaning in uncertain times is the topic of Stephanie Markus’ presentation at Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women Leaders

The ability to find some form of meaning during periods of ambiguity and change is a first step towards seeing the change differently, the gradual unraveling of what may be present in the change ” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is excited to welcome Global Leadership Coach Stephanie Markus of Embrace Changes Consulting as one of the legendary industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As an executive leadership coach and business advisor who helps emerging ambitious global leaders and business owners to create meaningful and lasting impact, Stephanie expertly provides actionable strategies in her talk titled: This makes no sense: how to find meaning in uncertain times.‘The ability to find some form of meaning during periods of ambiguity and change is a first step towards seeing the change differently, the gradual unraveling of what may be present in the change’ says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.‘Thus, equipping our women leaders with tools that enables them to find meaning in uncertain times helps to prepare them for their rebuilding efforts.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Stephanie and fourteen other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

Introducing Stephanie Markus as a Speaker on Reignite Your Leadership Summit