Executive Coach Pierre Lemasson of Meridian Coaching Speaks at Womenexcel’s Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

Reconfiguring old viable pathways and combining them with newly discovered ones to form a hybrid is a great tactic for relaunching rebuilding efforts” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is excited to welcome Executive Leadership Coach Pierre Lemasson of Meridian Coaching as one of the top-notch industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As an executive leadership coach who coaches leaders in the mobilization of human potential and disruptive innovations facilitating business transformations, Pierre expertly sharesgoal-driven insights and actionable strategies in his talk titled: Re-imagine the Future You Want and How to Get You and Your Team There.‘Reconfiguring old viable pathways and combining them with newly discovered ones to form a hybrid is a great tactic for relaunching rebuilding efforts’ says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.‘Thus, equipping our women leaders with tools for reimagining the future and action paths to take to get there is essential’.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Pierre and fourteen other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

