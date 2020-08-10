Ubiquity Consulting Founder and Executive Coach Terry Lipovski Speaks at Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Executive Coach Terry Lipovski Title of Terry's Talk at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Resilience- The Art of Bouncing Back is the title of Executive Coach Terry Lipovski’s talk at the Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women Leaders

The need to effectively manage the range of emotions -worry, fear, anger & anxiety- that come our way during times of crisis, calls for us to embrace resilience-building habits on an intentional basis” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is thrilled to welcome Executive Coach Terry Lipovski as one of the top-notch industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As an executive coach who has dedicated himself to helping professionals refine their effectiveness with team building, employee engagement, strategic planning, influential relationships, resilience, executive presence and presentation skills, Terry expertly offers valuable actionable strategies in his talk -Resilience-The Art of Bouncing Back.‘The need to effectively manage the range of emotions -worry, fear, anger and anxiety- that come our way during times of crisis, calls for us to embrace resilience-building habits on an intentional basis” says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.'Thus, equipping our women leaders with tools to enhance inculcating resilience-building habits into their daily routine in order to bounce back effectively in the post-COVID-19 business environment is a smart strategy’.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Terry and 14 other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

