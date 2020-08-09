Rutland Barracks / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402963

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 6, 2020 / 0011 hours

LOCATION: Hartsboro Rd. / Wallingford

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Robert W. Morrell

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hooksett, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 6, 2020, at approximately 0011 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a reported welfare check for a male in the Town of Wallingford.

Troopers located the male in his vehicle on Hartsboro Rd., in the Town of Wallingford. The male operator was identified as Robert W. Morrell, of Hooksett, NH. The operator displayed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence.

Morrell was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.

Morrell was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 24, 2020, to answer to the charge of DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2020 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.