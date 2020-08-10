Executive Coach Tolu Adeleye, PhD of Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. Hosts and Speaks at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit- Dr. Tolu Adeleye Title of Tolu's Talk at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

How Women Executives Can Lead in Ambiguous Times When the Rules of the Game Have Changed is discussed by Dr. Tolu Adeleye at the Reignite Your Leadership Summit

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is thrilled to welcome her President and CEO, Dr. Tolu Adeleye. as one of the outstanding industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As the Creator and Host of the Summit, Dr. Adeleye designed the themes of the summit presentations and interviews around personal leadership and leading others through change.These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.‘I am so thrilled to be collaborating with our fourteen internationally renown speakers towards equipping our women leaders to lead their teams successfully in a post-pandemic world’ says Dr. Tolu Adeleye‘Having the right mindset and tools is essential for leading and thriving in an environment of ambiguity and evolving rules'.Dr. Tolu Adeleye, Host of the Summit expertly provides such tools in her talk -How Women Executives Can Lead in Ambiguous Times When the Rules of the Game Have Changed.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Tolu and the other fourteen international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

Introducing Dr. Tolu Adeleye as a Speaker on Reignite Your Leadership Summit