Westminster Barracks/ Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103647
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/08/20, 20:17 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Mile Marker 34 North
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Michael L Smith
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/08/20 at approximately 2017 hours, State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 118 MPH in a posted 65 MPH speed zone. The operator was identified as Michael L Smith. Smith was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Windham Criminal Division on September 9, 2020, at 1330 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 9th,2020 / 1330 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Vermont State Police
Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd,
Putney, VT 05346
Tel. 802-722-4600