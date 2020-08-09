Westminster Barracks/ Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B103647

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/08/20, 20:17 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Mile Marker 34 North

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Michael L Smith

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/08/20 at approximately 2017 hours, State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 118 MPH in a posted 65 MPH speed zone. The operator was identified as Michael L Smith. Smith was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Windham Criminal Division on September 9, 2020, at 1330 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 9th,2020 / 1330 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov