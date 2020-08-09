Middlesex Barracks/ DUI, Leaving the scene of an Accident(x2), Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A303354

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/8/2020 @ 18:10 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 8132 US Rt 2 Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Leaving the scene of an Accident(x2), Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Stephanie Panagapoulos

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 8th 2020 The Vermont State Police were patrolling US Route 2 in the town of Marshfield. Troopers witnessed a vehicle passing another vehicle in the oncoming lane around a blind curve at a high rate of speed. Based on the witnessed violation of Title 23 VSA 1035 Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator, Panagapoulos, was very angry and began yelling and screaming. While Troopers gathered information from Panagapoulos, the vehicle Panagapoulos had passed showed up and informed Troopers that she had hit their vehicle when she entered back into their lane. While Troopers spoke with the victim, Panagapoulos got out of her vehicle urinated in the front of the store’s parking lot and then returned to her vehicle. Panagapoulos then sped off before she was released from the traffic stop. Due to the amount of traffic on the road Troopers decided it was unsafe to pursue Panagapoulos but arrest her at a later date and time. Troopers were notified that Panagapoulos, had crashed a second time just up the road, this time into a residence then had taken off on foot. Panagapoulos was located just up the road from the crash scene in the woods. Panagapoulos was arrested for DUI, Leaving the scene of an Accident(x2), Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest. Panagapoulos was taken into custody, transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing and later Central Vermont Hospital to be medically cleared. Panagapoulos was released with a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 24th, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/24/20 @ 08:30

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

