Executive Coach Vanessa McDonald of Courage Creators Inc. Speaks at Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women Leaders

The ability to effectively use periods of change and uncertainty to redesign new pathways for success is what separates winners from quitters” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is thrilled to welcome Vanessa McDonald of Courage Creators Inc. as one of the outstanding industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As an executive coach who helps professionals at a pivotal moment in their careers to get unstuck and transform their professional future, Vanessa is in a great position to empower our women leaders’ audience on the topic- Leading Through Change.‘The ability to effectively use periods of change and uncertainty to redesign new pathways for success is what separates winners from quitters” says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.Thus, equipping our women leaders to be positioned to successfully lead their teams through change is a vital tactic for rebuilding and thriving in the post-COVID-19 business environment’.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Vanessa and 14 other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

