St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence and Driving While License Suspended

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203470

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 8th 2020 at 1800 Hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Southbound

TOWN: Georgia

CROSS STREET/MILE MARKER: 106

ACCUSED: Kip Scanlon

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dade City, Florida

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 8th 2020 at 1800 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police stopped Kip Scanlon on Interstate 89 southbound at mile marker 106 in the town of Georgia due to an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon contacting Scanlon, it was suspected he was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Subsequent investigation revealed that Scanlon was in fact under the influence of alcohol at the time of operation. Additionally, it was discovered Scanlon’s driver’s license was under criminal suspension due to previous convictions of Driving Under the Influence. Scanlon was placed under arrest and brought to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Scanlon was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Driving While License Suspended, and cited to appear before the Franklin County District Court on September 15th 2020 at 1000 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: September 15th 2020 at 1000 Hours

COURT: Franklin County

MUG SHOT: Attached