Renowned Drummer, Lawrence Qualls, Set to Release Hot New Album – The Arrhythmia Soundtrack

August 8, 2020

Los Angeles, CA – World renowned drummer, Lawrence Qualls, is pleased to announce he will be releasing the most anticipated album of his career on September 4th, 2020.

Lawrence E Qualls is a widely popular American musician and music producer from Newark, New Jersey. Qualls is a natural musician, having started playing drums at the age of 5 and developed a deep respect for master drummers like Elvin Jones, Dennis Chambers, and Tony Williams in his youth. Within just a few years of admirable dedication to practicing his art, Qualls rapidly became one of the most brilliant minds of the 21st century – both as a drummer and as a producer.

In his most recent news, Qualls is announcing the highly anticipated release of his hot new album – The Arrhythmia Soundtrack – on September 4th, 2020. The five song EP, created by the artist himself, is described as New Age, Progressive, and Electric – not to mention deeply moving, compelling, and innovative.

“I was highly influenced by the gaming world and by the music brands use for video games,” says Qualls. “The title ‘Arrythmia’ comes from the actual definition which best describes my production for the project. When creating and producing the album, I was able to implement a clever way to apply the ‘arrythmia’ method through my musical composition and I couldn’t be more pleased with the final product.”

As an exceptionally brilliant musician and producer, Qualls has worked with some of the most renowned names in the industry, including Grammy Award winning producer, Eric Hudson, with whom he earned production credit on Mariah Carey’s single Infinity, Grammy Award winning producer, Gordon “Commissioner” Williams, and international Reggae superstar, Jesse Royal, as his touring Musical Director.

After collaborating with Mariah Carey, Qualls formulated his own music production company, LQ Music Group, as a way to help outsource music production for record labels, independent artists, and brands, and to provide quality live instrumentation production.

The Arrythmia Soundtrack will be available on September 4th, 2020 on all digital music platforms.

For more information about Lawrence Qualls, please visit his official website at www.lqmusicgroup.net.

About Lawrence Qualls

Lawrence Qualls is a famous drummer and producer from New Jersey. Qualls’ remarkable versatility and skill allow him to play across multiple genres. Qualls truly knows what drives a band, having a virtuous ear for great music production, and has sold out arena tours and produced Billboard-charting records.

Qualls released his debut album, Unbreakable, in the spring of 2019 – an album which was widely received across the globe.

Contact Information

Lawrence Qualls

347-243-6062

Lqmusicgroup18@gmail.com

www.lqmusicgroup.net

