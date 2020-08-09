Popular New Orleans Haunted History Tour Company – Hottest Hell – Launches Hit New Podcast

The company created the podcast because of tours being restricted due to COVID-19.

New Orleans, LA – Hugely popular New Orleans Haunted History tour company, Hottest Hell Tours, is pleased to announce the official launch of its hit new podcast – Hottest Hell Presents.

Hottest Hell Tours is one of the most popular Haunted History tour operations in New Orleans. The company was created out of a shared love of true crime, esoterica, and a wild passion for storytelling to provide participants with a look back through the dark veil at the sinister and supernatural energies lodged in every brick of the city.

In the company’s most recent news, Hottest Hell Tours is excited to announce the release of its already trending podcast called Hottest Hell Presents. In each podcast, the listener is taken down a dark road, hearing unsettling, yet sometimes hilarious, stories of life, death, spirituality, and the paranormal. Though each story is terrifyingly real – and sometimes deeply personal – the listener is left feeling entertained, enthralled, and, most of all, uneasy.

“We are so proud of the work we’ve done on Hottest Hell Presents,” says one of Hottest Hell Tour’s founders, Edward Simon. “With the ongoing pandemic, we haven’t been able to provide our famed tours as frequently as we’d like, so we came up with the idea to publish a podcast. Just like our in-person tours, Hottest Hell Presents shows participants an unforgettably entertaining and unsettling experience, right from the comfort of their own home – or car speaker – you get the idea.”

So far, Hottest Hell has released four spine-tingling podcasts, which are already widely popular amongst listeners. Episodes include:

Deranged Hitchhikers

Crimes of Passion (Cupid was an Assassin)

Family Annihilation

Mysterious Vanishings

…with more being added to the lineup on a regular basis

For more information about Hottest Hell Tours, please visit www.hottesthell.com. To listen to the company’s free podcast, check out www.hottesthell.com/podcast.

About the Company

Hottest Hell Tours is the unholy marriage of two lifelong New Orleansians and an investigative journalist. Creators of ‘Walking the Devil’s Empire,’ a tour through the shadows of New Orleans and its disturbing past, they are one of the most sought-after teams of paranormal storytellers on the planet.

Contact Information

Edward Simon

504-236-5485

www.hottesthell.com

hottesthelltours@gmail.com