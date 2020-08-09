BGFS Students During a BGFS program Jayda Imanlihen- Executive Director of Black Girl Film School BGFS Students During a BGFS program

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Girl Film School Aims to Neutralize Black Underrepresentation in Film and TV Production.

Los Angeles, CA–United States -In the field of creative arts including film and television production the representation of Black people is considerably low. The under-representation is especially visible when it comes to Black females working “below-the-line” on film and TV productions. Black Girl Film School (BGFS) aims to change the status-quo by providing education, technical training and mentorship that will enable black girls to enter the industry and eliminate the racial disparity on production sets. BGFS has a goal of creating, opening and maintaining a pipeline of Black girl filmmakers by reaching the girls as early as the 6th grade.

Accomplishing such an ambitious objective would necessitate the involvement of professional experts. BGFS is a collection of media experts, filmmakers, screenwriters, cinematographers, producers, directors, teachers, instructional designers, and below the line crew working relentlessly to achieve the common goal of ensuring an increase in the number of black females working in the creative arts, specifically the film and TV industry.

With over a decade long career in the narrative film industry Jayda Imanlihen, the Executive Director of the organization, has realized the impact of quality online learning experiences and that such strategies can help build the Black girl film community enabling their greater inclusion in technical fields where they traditionally lack representation. To achieve this goal Black Girl Film School emphasizes the development of not only filmmaking skills but also STEAM skills to create the well-rounded filmmaker.

The inspiration for establishing such an academy was a result of statistics such as the one from a 2018 report that shows that Black female faculty make up just 3% of professors in educational institutions in American Universities. The percentage of black female professors teaching film production-related subjects in MFA programs are less than 1%.

“I’ve only ever had one Black female professor teach me film. That one professor wrote my recommendation letter for Columbia University Graduate MFA Film program. I was just a girl from Chicago who had never picked up a camera before nor been on a set, and the one woman who I learned film from, who looked like me, changed the trajectory of my life and I was off to New York City to study film with the industry’s leading experts” says Executive Director of Black Girl Film School Jayda Imanlihen.

“If she could impact my life by introducing me to the multitude of roles in film production that girls might not be familiar with then I could also do the same for others. It was this concept that inspired me to create Black Girl Film School as a non-profit center of education helping girls in their education and career path”, she concluded.

With such a pronounced goal, Jayda has been motivating film industry stakeholders and others that matter in making decisions relating to representation to indulge in an intentional effort to promote Black girls in the technical areas where they are grossly under-represented. As for her, she continues to create learning opportunities for black girls around the world by delivering BGFS’s programs online and via their very own learning mobile application.



About Black Girl Film School

Black Girl Film School is a 501 (c) 3 education foundation that offers quality online film production programs for females interested in pursuing a career path in TV and film. In the process; it has partnered with the likes of AbelCine, The Mill, The Saban Family foundation, Michelle Obama School of Technology and the ARTS and other schools the Chicago area. The school aims to start its inaugural fully online program in September 2020.

