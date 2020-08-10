Reignite Your Leadership Virtual Summit Equips Women Leaders to Get Their Leadership Back on Track Post-Pandemic

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit- Dr. Tolu Adeleye Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. Logo

Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. launches a virtual summit to equip women leaders to boost their self-confidence and fuel a new passion for leading post-COVID-19

Getting our women executives’ leadership back on track after the pandemic is essential if they are to be positioned for success in designing new pathways for rebuilding their teams and organizations” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies. is proud to announce the hosting of a one-day virtual summit event- Reignite Your Leadership Summit which will take place online via one of the company’s website www.reignitedyou.com on Friday, August 14, 2020.Pivoted around powerful talks from several international executive leadership coaches, organizational development, human resources and business experts, the Reignite Your Leadership Summit will equip women leaders and executives to take charge of their leadership so as to thrive in the new normal.‘Getting our women executives’ leadership back on track after the pandemic is essential if they are to be positioned for success in designing new pathways for rebuilding their teams and organizations says Dr. Tolu Adeleye, Host of the Summit and Chief Leadership Strategist at Womenexcel Consultancies Inc.Individuals from all industries who register via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website can attend the event FREE and get equipped with actionable strategies for boosting their self-confidence and reigniting their passion for leading their teams and organizations.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the double themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews:• Recovery from the angst and trauma of the pandemic• Resilience -building• Reimagining new pathways• Rebuilding in alignment with core values and missionThe summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

