Temos USA Regional Office Becomes USCIPP Annual Meeting Supporter
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Regional Office of Temos International is proud to be a supporter of the US Cooperative for International Patient Programs (USCIPP) at its 2020 Annual Meeting.
Temos logo
The missions of both Temos and USCIPP focus on international collaboration, quality of services, education, and disseminating best clinical and patient experience practices for their members and clients. During this crisis time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to standardize clinical systems and processes to reduce disease transmission while increasing patient and staff safety. These common goals led to the decision of the Temos USA Regional Office to become an official supporter.
According to Elizabeth Ziemba, Director of the Temos USA Regional Office, “The Temos USA Regional Office is excited to support USCIPP at its annual meeting. It is a wonderful opportunity to join the discussion about strengthening clinical services as well as the patient experience during this time of turbulent change in healthcare worldwide. US hospitals are faced with the particular challenge of overcoming the COVID-19 related damage to the reputation of the American healthcare system and the changes it will produce. Temos accreditation programs deliver a decade of innovation, clinical excellence, patient experience, and marketing differentiation that can help providers compete more effectively now and in the future.”
Jarrett Fowler, USCIPP’s director, thanked TEMOS International for its generous sponsorship of USCIPP’s 2020 virtual event. “We deeply appreciate the support of the Temos USA Regional Office for what will be a unique USCIPP conference this year. The programming will focus on a range of topics, including effectively managing international patient services during the pandemic and assuring that patients and families visiting from abroad feel safe while receiving care in the US, marketing international healthcare services in a COVID-19 environment, cross-border telemedicine and remote second opinions, strategies for staying engaged with international partners and collaborators when travel is not possible, and more.”
The USCIPP annual meeting will be hosted virtually from September 28th to October 2nd. USCIPP is the leading professional membership program of American academic medical centers, hospitals and health systems that work collaboratively to increase global access to US expertise in high-quality healthcare based on shared best practices. The consortium engages in research, benchmarking, education, interorganizational collaboration, and awareness building for its members. More information about its services and annual meeting is available on the organization’s website.
Founded in 2010, Temos offers the widest variety of accreditation programs tailored to meet the needs of general and specialty hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, and eye care clinics that serve domestic and/or international patients. It offers its “Certificate of Compliance: COVID-19 Safe” program as well as certification for medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”). With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth to help its clients deliver world-class clinical and patient experience services.
Its regional Temos USA office serves clients in the United States, Mexico, Central and South America as well as the Caribbean. Visit the website, www.TemosUSA.com or contact Regional Director, Elizabeth Ziemba, Telephone/WhatsApp +1 857 366 1315, e.ziemba@temos-worldwide.com.
Elizabeth Ziemba
.Temos USA
+1 8573661315
email us here