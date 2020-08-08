The company aims to provide multiple creative and meaningful gift ideas for loved ones.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artfia – The New & Emerging Startup to Make Digital Photos into Tangible Gifts

Hong Kong – Artfia is pleased to announce it has officially launched its new and emerging startup, which turns digital photos into stunningly beautiful and tangible gifts.

Artfia is an e-commerce store that provides personalised gift ideas and unique everyday items to clients from around the world. The company produces a wide variety of personalised products, including name labels for babies, kids, teenagers and their backpacks, to wedding invitations and photo frames - just to name a few.

In the company’s most recent news, Artfia is excited to announce its official launch, with the goal of being the best resource for shoppers looking for the perfect gift. By offering completely personalised gifts for any occasion, Artfia is helping to make each birthday, wedding, graduation, or any other celebration much more memorable.

“Everyone wants to gift something precious to their loved ones and make them happy,” says Wilson, one of Artfia’s founders. “Nowadays, however, there are so many online gift stores, making it hard to find something unique for your loved ones. Oftentimes, your loved ones are left disappointed, which is very hard for everyone to accept.”

“But, with Artfia,” Wilson continues, “we will ensure you never regret purchasing any of our online DIY personalised gifts. Our online design tools are incredibly easy to use and our products are exceptionally unique.”

Artfia sells a wide variety of personalised gifts and unique everyday items, including:

Clothing

Business cards

Stickers

Playing cards

Lunch boxes

Photo strips

Tote bags

Backpacks

Notebooks

Water bottles

Mugs

Dog crystal cube

Face mask wallets

And so much more!

For more information about Artfia, or to start creating your DIY gift, please visit www.artfia.com.

About the Company

In 2020, Artfia was born in Hong Kong to create a platform and a cult for art and uniqueness lovers. The company is owned and operated by youthful entrepreneurs whose goal is to sell only fully customised pieces everyone is sure to love.

Artfia ships worldwide to over 15 countries and manages factories in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Contact Information

Wilson

85231846706

cs@artfia.com

www.artfia.com