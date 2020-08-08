VSP St Albans Barracks//Violation of Conditions of Release/Animal Cruelty

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203461

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 8/7/2020 1130

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St Richford VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/Animal Cruelty

ACCUSED: Olivia Lavalette

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

VICTIM: Allen Davis

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 7th, 2020, Vermont State Police in St Albans were notified of a dog that was slashed on it’s side by a knife in an apartment in the town of Richford. An investigation revealed that 25 year old Olivia Lavalette was responsible for cutting the dog with a kitchen knife after it presented behavioral issues. A further investigation revealed that she was in violation of conditions set forth by a judge. After having been issued a citation to appear for the charge of violating those conditions, Lavalette left the residence. Several hours later, she returned to the residence and was again in violation. This time she was removed from the residence and taken into police custody. She was processed at the St Albans Barracks and issued a second citation to appear for the violation of conditions and is set to appear before the Orleans county court Monday August 10th at 0830 hours, and a citation for the charge of animal cruelty with an issuance to appear before the Franklin County court on Tuesday August 11th at 1300 hours.

It should be noted that the dog was brought to BEVS in Williston for treatment, and is expected to recover fully.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 0830 hours & 08/11/2020 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans/Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged

BAIL: None set

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.