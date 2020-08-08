Democrat Michael Weinstein Releases 5-Point Plan for Florida’s Future
The only Democrat to live in the District, Weinstein outlines his goals to help local families and businesses
I understand the District because I live here and I am raising my family here. I’ll be an advocate for our community and get things done,” Weinstein stated.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Weinstein, community advocate and local Democratic candidate for State House District 81, releases his 5-point plan on the top issues he will focus on as State Representative.
— Michael Weinstein
The plan follows on the heels of his District 81 tour and the announcement of hundreds of local grassroots endorsements in his campaign.
“I am talking with voters across the District. The issues I am focused on are the issues that our community wants addressed from their local leaders. I understand the District because I live here and I am raising my family here. I’ll be an advocate for our community and get things done,” Weinstein stated.
As our State Representative, Weinstein will address the challenges facing our families and small businesses.
Here is Michael Weinstein’s 5-point plan for District 81:
COVID-19 RESPONSE & RECOVERY
Weinstein will make sure we are prepared for any crisis, prioritize public health, fix Florida’s broken unemployment system, and get our residents and businesses the support they need.
STANDING UP AGAINST PREJUDICE, RACISM & BIGOTRY
As a former prosecutor and current criminal trial attorney, Weinstein has been fighting for justice his entire life and is uniquely qualified to be a bridge between law enforcement and the community.
EXPANDING ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE, HIGH-QUALITY HEALTH CARE
Weinstein will fight to ensure Floridians can get the care they need without worrying if they can afford it.
PRIORITIZE EDUCATION AND SAFE REOPENING PLANS
As a proud parent of a 9-year old daughter in public school, Weinstein will make education funding a top priority. He will oppose Governor DeSantis’ school reopening plan and fight for a plan that listens to health experts and puts children’s safety first.
FIGHT FOR BETTER JOBS AND LIVING WAGES
Weinstein will make sure Floridians are getting ahead, not just getting by. He will fight for better wages, more job opportunities, and be a strong voice for working families.
Weinstein is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for justice. Weinstein served our community as an Assistant State Attorney, where he was recognized as one of the county’s top prosecutors in 2001. He served three terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee drafting court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by Senator Nelson.
Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Weinstein learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe in. His grandfather Moses Weinstein served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly, and his father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge. His mother, Dr. Barbara Weinstein, served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support kids and families across South Florida.
House District 81 is an open seat. Weinstein and his wife are raising their nine-year-old daughter in the district. He is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18th.
To learn more about Michael Weinstein, please visit Weinstein for State House and connect with him on Facebook.
Jonathan Cooper
Democrat Michael Weinstein for State House Campaign
+1 561-689-9787
email us here